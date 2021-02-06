Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Announces Earnings Results

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. Synaptics updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $119.01 on Friday. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $125.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.