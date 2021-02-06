Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SYNA. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of SYNA opened at $119.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $125.88.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 8,496 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $701,599.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,073.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $553,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $1,783,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $1,069,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after acquiring an additional 172,237 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

