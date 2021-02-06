Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.41-1.41 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.967-2.967 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sysmex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sysmex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of SSMXY opened at $56.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.79. Sysmex has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $65.49.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $674.41 million during the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysmex will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

