Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Short Interest Up 12.8% in January

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, SVP Ritesh Chaturbedi sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $102,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,608.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Eugene Clark sold 14,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $505,856.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,821.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,236. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Systemax during the third quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Systemax by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Systemax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Systemax in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of SYX opened at $44.96 on Friday. Systemax has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

