Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives $56.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRHC. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,387,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,646 shares in the company, valued at $9,398,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,021 shares of company stock worth $4,716,071. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 306,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,959. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

