Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $207.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $211.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.43.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

