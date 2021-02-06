TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives $82.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TAL shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

NYSE:TAL traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,200. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,607.72, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $84.43.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,287,000 after buying an additional 154,639 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 194.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 274,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after buying an additional 181,162 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth $257,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 145,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.