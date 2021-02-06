TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Receives $40.50 Average PT from Brokerages

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors lowered TC PipeLines from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in TC PipeLines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 77.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 32,715 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 84,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 97,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 23.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,957,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,069,000 after buying an additional 373,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 243,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,213. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. TC PipeLines has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $42.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. TC PipeLines had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 71.68%. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Analysts forecast that TC PipeLines will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. TC PipeLines’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

TC PipeLines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

