TD Securities Increases Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to $84.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Linamar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Linamar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Linamar from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Linamar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Linamar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Shares of LIMAF opened at $56.01 on Thursday. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.74.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

