TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $148.78 on Friday. TDK has a 12-month low of $63.04 and a 12-month high of $175.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.32 and a 200-day moving average of $126.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

