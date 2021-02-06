TechCare (OTCMKTS:TECR) Stock Price Up 54.5%

TechCare Corp. (OTCMKTS:TECR)’s share price rose 54.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 47,945 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 39,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

About TechCare (OTCMKTS:TECR)

Citrine Global Corp. operates as a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of a delivery platform utilizing vaporization of various natural compounds for multiple health, beauty and wellness applications. Its products include Novokid, Shine and future pipelines. The company was founded by Zvika Yemini on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

