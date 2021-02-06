TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.27

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.70. TechPrecision shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 214,268 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.

TechPrecision Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TPCS)

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

