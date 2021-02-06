Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE:TGP opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. Teekay LNG Partners’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

