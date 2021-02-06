Telos Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 206.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XYL opened at $98.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.46.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $714,025.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,507.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.29.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

