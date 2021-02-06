Telos Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $74.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

