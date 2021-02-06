Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $409,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 32,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 86,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,609,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $106.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

