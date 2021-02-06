Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAC. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $60.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

