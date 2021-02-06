Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 37,902 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 303,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,902 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 74,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

