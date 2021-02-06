Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,600.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CMG. Argus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,492.32.

CMG stock opened at $1,506.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,427.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,303.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.25, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,553.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,083 shares of company stock worth $69,777,062 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

