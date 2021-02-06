Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%.

Teradata stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

In other Teradata news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,971 shares of company stock worth $757,577. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

