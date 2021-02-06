TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) (TSE:TGO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.38

TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) (TSE:TGO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.38 and traded as high as $6.55. TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 3,750 shares trading hands.

TGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.77, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.03 million and a PE ratio of -12.92.

TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) (TSE:TGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.28 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet Protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

