Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. National Bank Financial has a “Tender” rating and a $28.25 price objective on the stock.

Get Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TGZ. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE TGZ opened at C$13.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 130.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77. Teranga Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$3.86 and a 1 year high of C$16.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.21.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$256.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.54 million.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.