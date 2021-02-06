TerraCredit (CREDIT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $120,667.00

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $190,593.63 and approximately $120,667.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 67.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.