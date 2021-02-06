Tethyan Resource Corp. (TETH.V) (CVE:TETH) Trading Up 3%

Tethyan Resource Corp. (TETH.V) (CVE:TETH) shares were up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 7,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 146,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33.

Tethyan Resource Corp. (TETH.V) Company Profile (CVE:TETH)

Tethyan Resource Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Serbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship properties include the Rudnica project and the Kizevak project located in the RaÂka Municipality of Southern Serbia.

