Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $279,217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,508,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,758,000 after purchasing an additional 938,965 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,440,000 after purchasing an additional 540,612 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $169.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $175.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,830.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,817 shares of company stock worth $81,336,262 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

