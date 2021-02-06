Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu Sells 12,890 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 21,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 462.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 26,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,711 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,208,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,290,000 after acquiring an additional 90,453 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $2,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

