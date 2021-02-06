TFG Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in PPG Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PPG Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 43.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $140.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.06 and a 200 day moving average of $132.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

