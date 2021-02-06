TFG Advisers LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 302.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,937 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.4% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.39. The company has a market cap of $163.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

