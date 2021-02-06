TFG Advisers LLC Has $514,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Allianz Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,722,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 197.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,887,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,278 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,786,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 345,495.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,803,000.

ANGL opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

