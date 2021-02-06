TFG Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after buying an additional 752,193 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 391,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,068,000 after buying an additional 311,178 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $37,448,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 687,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $147,092,000 after purchasing an additional 135,114 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $245.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.61. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.54.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

