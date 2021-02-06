TFG Advisers LLC Sells 137 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $28,927,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Diageo by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diageo by 23.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 36.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,361,000 after purchasing an additional 91,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

NYSE:DEO opened at $162.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $166.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.81.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 79.45%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

