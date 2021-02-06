Tfo Tdc LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tfo Tdc LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 107.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $465,000. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 31,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 33,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $137.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.87 and a 200 day moving average of $111.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

