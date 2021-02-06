The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will report sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.73 billion and the highest is $3.85 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $15.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $15.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.57 billion to $15.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

BK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,505,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.45. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $47.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2,505.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 356,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

