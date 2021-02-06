The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 44,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 29,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE BX opened at $70.84 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.61.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.