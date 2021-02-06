The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $207.93 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The stock has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.98.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.