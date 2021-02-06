The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $61.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCHW. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Insiders sold 1,570,936 shares of company stock valued at $78,294,712 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,916,000 after buying an additional 445,148 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,139,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,717,000 after buying an additional 119,331 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

