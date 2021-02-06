The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

HYLN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.98.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.36). Analysts predict that Hyliion will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

