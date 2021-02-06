The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

The New York Times has raised its dividend payment by 43.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18. The New York Times has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NYT. Evercore ISI upgraded The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at $892,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.