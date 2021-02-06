The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.70

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.70 and traded as high as $34.20. The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) shares last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 84,444 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWC. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 13.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.70.

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$552.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.3599997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) news, Director Sanford Riley sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.72, for a total value of C$201,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at C$145,824.

About The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

