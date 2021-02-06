The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Decreased by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.1% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 875,123 shares of company stock valued at $116,314,326 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $129.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

