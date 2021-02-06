The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) EVP Ivan C. Smith Sells 2,411 Shares

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $565,162.51.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $236.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.39 and a 200-day moving average of $176.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.86.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

