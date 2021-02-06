The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Short Interest Up 13.0% in January

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,300 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 852,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SZKBF opened at $6.80 on Friday. The Shizuoka Bank has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80.

The Shizuoka Bank Company Profile

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

