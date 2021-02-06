The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.77.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $32.03.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311,416 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $1,516,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

