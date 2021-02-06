The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.70-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.935-3.935 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion.The Timken also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.70-5.10 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.57.

NYSE TKR opened at $72.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The Timken has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $86.44.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,765,672.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,868,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 15,514 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,132,366.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,906.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,506 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,307 in the last 90 days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

