The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,662 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,258 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 52,835 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 142,831 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 157,251 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,751,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

