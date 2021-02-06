Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $6.67 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the medical research company will earn $6.67 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s FY2023 earnings at $18.15 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMO. Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $492.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $195.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

