TheStreet Lowers IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of IEC stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $157.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. IEC Electronics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of IEC Electronics by 162.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of IEC Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of IEC Electronics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IEC Electronics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IEC Electronics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares in the last quarter. 34.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

