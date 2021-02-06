TheStreet Lowers Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to C+

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MPW has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

MPW stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,927,000 after buying an additional 1,961,991 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,865,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 169,143 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,483,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,217 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,418,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 786,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

