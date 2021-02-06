Thomas W. Beetham Sells 2,477 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $54,716.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

KNSA opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

