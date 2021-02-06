Thore Cash (TCH) Achieves Market Cap of $25,061.44

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 54.8% against the US dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $25,061.44 and $77,115.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

Thore Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

